20 Kopeks 1985 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1985 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 2,200. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition UNC (7) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) SP66 (5) Service PCGS (7)