Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1985 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1985 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 2,200. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (5)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- MS67 (2)
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search