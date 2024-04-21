20 Kopeks 1984 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1984 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1448 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,800. Bidding took place April 21, 2024.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (4) UNC (9) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) SP66 (5) PL67 (2) PL66 (2) Service PCGS (11) NGC (2)