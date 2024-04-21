Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1984 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1984 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1448 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,800. Bidding took place April 21, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russiancoin (5)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 10, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2019
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search