Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1984 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1984 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1984 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1984
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1984 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1448 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,800. Bidding took place April 21, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russiancoin (5)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1984 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1984 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1984 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1984 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1984 at auction Alexander - December 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 10, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1984 at auction Alexander - November 5, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 5, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1984 at auction Alexander - October 1, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date October 1, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1984 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1984 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1984 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1984 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1984 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1984 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1984 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1984 at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2019
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1984 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1984 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1984 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1984 at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

