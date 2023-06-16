Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1983 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1983 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1983 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1983
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1983 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1489 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 4,250. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1983 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4250 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1983 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1650 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1983 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1983 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1983 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1983 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1983 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1983 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1983 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

