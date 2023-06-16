20 Kopeks 1983 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1983 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1489 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 4,250. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

Сondition UNC (8) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) SP66 (7) Service ННР (1) PCGS (7)