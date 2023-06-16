Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1983 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1983 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1489 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 4,250. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4250 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1650 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search