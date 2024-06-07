Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1982 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1982 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1982 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1982
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1982 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2093 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1982 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3250 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1982 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1982 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1982 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1982 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1982 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1982 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1982 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1982 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1982 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1982 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1982 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1982 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1982 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1982 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

