Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1982 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1982 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2093 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3250 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
