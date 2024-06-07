Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1981 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1981 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- MS67 (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1981 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search