Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1981 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1981 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1981 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1981
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1981 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MS67 (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1981 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1981 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1981 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1981 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 20 Kopeks 1981 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1981 at auction Alexander - February 16, 2016
Russia 20 Kopeks 1981 at auction Alexander - February 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date February 16, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1981 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1981 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Sep 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search