Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1980 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1980 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1980 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1980
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1980 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 885 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 195,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2099 $
Price in auction currency 195000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1150 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction Alexander - February 16, 2016
Russia 20 Kopeks 1980 at auction Alexander - February 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date February 16, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

