Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1980 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1980 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 885 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 195,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2099 $
Price in auction currency 195000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1150 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
