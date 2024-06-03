20 Kopeks 1980 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1980 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 885 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 195,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) XF45 (1) SP66 (7) SP65 (1) Service PCGS (13)