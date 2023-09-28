20 Kopeks 1979 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1979 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2454 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (3) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) SP67 (3) SP66 (2) Service PCGS (5)