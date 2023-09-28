Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1979 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1979 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1979 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1979
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1979 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2454 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1979 at auction Alexander - September 28, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1979 at auction Alexander - September 28, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 2026 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1979 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1979 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 5100 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1979 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1979 at auction Imperial Coin - March 25, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1979 at auction Imperial Coin - March 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1979 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Russia 20 Kopeks 1979 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1979 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Russia 20 Kopeks 1979 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1979 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1979 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1979 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1979 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1979 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1979 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 20 Kopeks 1979 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1979 at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

