Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1979 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1979 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2454 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 2026 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 5100 RUB
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
