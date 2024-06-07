Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1977 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1977 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1977 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1977
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1977 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 3,800. Bidding took place October 31, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Russiancoin (8)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Alexander - October 1, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Alexander - October 1, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date October 1, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

