Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1977 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 3,4 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1977
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1977 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 3,800. Bidding took place October 31, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 1, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
12
