Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1976 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1976 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1976 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1976
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1976 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 25920 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 588. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Coins and Medals (7)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition PL68 NGC
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1976 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Sep 30, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search