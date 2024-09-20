Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1976 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 3,4 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1976
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1976 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 25920 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 588. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition PL68 NGC
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
