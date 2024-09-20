20 Kopeks 1976 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1976 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 25920 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 588. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

