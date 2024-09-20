Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1975 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1975 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 8,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (11)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (8)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Empire (9)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- London Coins (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search