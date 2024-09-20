Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1975 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1975 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1975 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1975
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1975 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 8,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1975 at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

Search