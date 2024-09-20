20 Kopeks 1975 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1975 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 8,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (4) PROOFLIKE (5) UNC (27) AU (14) XF (6) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) SP65 (1) PF67 (4) PL66 (2) PL65 (3) Service NGC (4) PCGS (9) ННР (1)

