Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1973 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1973 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1973 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1973
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1973 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 12,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2011.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition PR67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 7700 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Imperial Coin - September 21, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Imperial Coin - September 21, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

