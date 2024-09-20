Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1973 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 3,4 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1973
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1973 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 12,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 7700 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
