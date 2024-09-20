Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1968 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1968 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1968 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1968
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1968 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 5637 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (20)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PL66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Numismática Leilões - December 2, 2021
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1968 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1968 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Sep 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search