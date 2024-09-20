20 Kopeks 1968 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1968 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 5637 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.

