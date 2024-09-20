Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1968 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 3,4 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1968
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1968 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 5637 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PL66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Popular sections
Category
Year
