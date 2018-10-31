Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1962 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1962 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3260 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
