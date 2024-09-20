20 Kopeks 1961 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1961 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

