Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1961 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1961 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1961 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1961
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1961 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 5700 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction MUNZE - July 28, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

