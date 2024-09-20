Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1961 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1961 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 5700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
