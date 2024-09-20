Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1957 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1957
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1957 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 8,500. Bidding took place April 17, 2010.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
