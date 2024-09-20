Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1957 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1957 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1957 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1957
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1957 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 8,500. Bidding took place April 17, 2010.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1957 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1957 at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1957 at auction MUNZE - January 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1957 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

