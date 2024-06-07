Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1956 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1956 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1956 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1956
  • Purpose Circulation
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1956 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price

