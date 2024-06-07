Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1956 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1956
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1956 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 496 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 62,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1956 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
