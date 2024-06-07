20 Kopeks 1955. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1955 . Relief star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 716 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 11,847. Bidding took place October 11, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) Service RNGA (1)