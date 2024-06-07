Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1955. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Relief star

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1955 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1955 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1955
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1955 . Relief star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 716 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 11,847. Bidding took place October 11, 2022.

  • Alexander (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Alexander - October 20, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 11847 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Alexander - November 11, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price

