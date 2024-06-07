Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1955. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Relief star
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1955
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1955 . Relief star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 716 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 11,847. Bidding took place October 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 11847 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
