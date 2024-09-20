Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1955. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Smooth star

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1955 Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1955 Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1955
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1955 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 47,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
553 $
Price in auction currency 47000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction MUNZE - July 28, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1955 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

