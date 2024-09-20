Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1955. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Smooth star
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1955
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1955 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 47,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
553 $
Price in auction currency 47000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
