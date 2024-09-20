20 Kopeks 1955. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1955 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 47,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (18) XF (2) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (4) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (2) ННР (2)

Seller All companies

Coins and Medals (15)

Coins.ee (2)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

MUNZE (1)

Rare Coins (3)

RND (1)

Russiancoin (6)

Stephen Album (2)