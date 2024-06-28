Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1954 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1954
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1954 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 999 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
