Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1954 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1954 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1954 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1954
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1954 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 999 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (16)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (12)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (17)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1954 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1954 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

