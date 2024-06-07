Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1953
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1953 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 6,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3350 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1953 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

