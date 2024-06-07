20 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1953 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 6,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.

