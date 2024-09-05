Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1952 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1952
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1952 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 8322 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
