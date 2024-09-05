Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1952 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1952 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1952 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1952
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1952 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 8322 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

