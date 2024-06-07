20 Kopeks 1951 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1951 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 8319 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (7) XF (3) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (10) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (14) PCGS (1) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

AURORA (3)

Coins and Medals (10)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

MS67 (5)

NIKO (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (2)

RND (1)

Russiancoin (7)