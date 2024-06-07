Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1951 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1951
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
