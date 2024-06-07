Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1951 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1951 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1951 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1951
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1951 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 8319 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1951 at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1951 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1951 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1951 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1951 at auction Imperial Coin - December 18, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

