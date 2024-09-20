Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1950 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1950
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1950 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 800. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1016 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
