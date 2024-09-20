Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1950 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1950 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1950 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1950
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1950 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 800. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1016 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1950 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

