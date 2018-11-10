Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1949. Bronze (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1949 Bronze - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1949 Bronze - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1949
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1949 . Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 839 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1949 at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU58
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

