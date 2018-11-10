Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1949. Bronze (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Bronze
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1949 . Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 839 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.
