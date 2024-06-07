Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1949. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Smooth star
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1949
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1949 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 686 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
