Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1948. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Relief star

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1948 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1948 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1948
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1948 . Relief star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

