Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1948. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Smooth star

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1948 Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1948 Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1948
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1948 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 670 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 34300 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Alexander - October 26, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Alexander - October 26, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Alexander - October 26, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Alexander - October 26, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1948 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

