Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1946. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Relief star
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1946 . Relief star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 49,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Coins and Medals (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 37640 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search