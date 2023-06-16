Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1946. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Relief star

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1946 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1946 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1946
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1946 . Relief star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 49,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 37640 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Alexander - October 20, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Alexander - October 20, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

