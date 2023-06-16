20 Kopeks 1946. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1946 . Relief star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 49,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) XF40 (2) VF30 (2)