Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1946. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Smooth star

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1946 Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1946 Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1946
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1946 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1946 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

