Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1946. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Smooth star
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1946 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (14)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RND (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search