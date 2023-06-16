Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1943. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Relief star
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1943 . Relief star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR
Сondition
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search