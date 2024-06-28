Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1943. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Smooth star
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1943 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 24,800. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
