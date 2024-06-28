Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1943. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Smooth star

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1943 Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1943 Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1943
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1943 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 24,800. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
