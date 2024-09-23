Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1942. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Relief star

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1942 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1942 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1942
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1942 . Relief star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

