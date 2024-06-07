Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1942. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Smooth star

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1942 Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1942 Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1942
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1942 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 774 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 96,334. Bidding took place July 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (8)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (6)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (12)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1942 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1942 All Russian coins Russian copper-nickel coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MDC Monaco
Auction Oct 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Sep 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search