20 Kopeks 1942. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1942 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 774 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 96,334. Bidding took place July 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (11) XF (10) VF (3) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (9) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) VF35 (1) Service NGC (6) ННР (2) PCGS (9)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (5)

Coins and Medals (8)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (1)

MS67 (6)

Rare Coins (5)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (12)