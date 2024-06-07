Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1942. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Smooth star
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1942 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 774 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 96,334. Bidding took place July 26, 2022.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
