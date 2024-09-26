Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1941. Wreath with 7 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wreath with 7 ribbons
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1941
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search