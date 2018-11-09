20 Kopeks 1941. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1941 . Relief star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place November 9, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (2) VF35 (1)