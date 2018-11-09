Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1941. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Relief star
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1941 . Relief star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place November 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Empire (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
1265 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search