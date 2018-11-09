Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1941. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Relief star

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1941 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1941 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1941
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1941 . Relief star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place November 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1941 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1941 at auction Empire - November 9, 2018
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
1265 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1941 at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Russia 20 Kopeks 1941 at auction Rare Coins - October 22, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1941 at auction Знак - November 19, 2011
Seller Знак
Date November 19, 2011
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

