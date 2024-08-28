Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1941. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Smooth star

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1941 Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1941 Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1941
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1941 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 29,600. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1941 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1941 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1941 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1941 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

