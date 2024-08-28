Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1941. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Smooth star
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1941 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 29,600. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
