Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1939 "Type 1937-1946" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1939
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1939 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 11,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coins and Medals (7)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (4)
- MS67 (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (11)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search