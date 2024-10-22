Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1938. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Relief star

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1938 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1938 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1938
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1938 . Relief star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 538 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 62,000. Bidding took place August 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
