Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1938. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Relief star
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1938 . Relief star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 538 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 62,000. Bidding took place August 16, 2022.
