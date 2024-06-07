Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1938. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Smooth star

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1938 Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1938 Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1938
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1938 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 3900 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction Imperial Coin - March 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1938 at auction MS67 - April 4, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 4, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

