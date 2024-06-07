20 Kopeks 1938. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1938 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

