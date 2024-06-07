Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1938. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Smooth star
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1938 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 3900 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
