20 Kopeks 1937 "Type 1937-1946". Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Smooth star
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1937
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1937 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 15300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition MS64
Selling price
