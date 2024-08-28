Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1936 "Type 1935-1936". Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Smooth star
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1936
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1936 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 654 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 6,045. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
