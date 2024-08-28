Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1936 "Type 1935-1936". Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Smooth star

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1936 "Type 1935-1936" Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1936 "Type 1935-1936" Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1936
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1936 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 654 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 6,045. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

