Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1935. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Smooth star

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1935 Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1935 Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1935
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1935 . Smooth star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 582 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 4950 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
