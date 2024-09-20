Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1933 "Type 1931-1934" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1933 "Type 1931-1934" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1933 "Type 1931-1934" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: VL Nummus

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1933
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1933 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 36,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2018.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7050 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

