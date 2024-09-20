Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1933 "Type 1931-1934" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: VL Nummus
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1933
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1933 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 36,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (13)
- AURORA (8)
- Coins and Medals (14)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (12)
- Katz (4)
- MS67 (6)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (10)
- VL Nummus (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7050 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search