20 Kopeks 1932. "СССР" under the coat of arms (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1932 . "СССР" under the coat of arms. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2010.

