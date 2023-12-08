Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1932. "СССР" under the coat of arms (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: "СССР" under the coat of arms
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1932
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1932 . "СССР" under the coat of arms. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3594 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search