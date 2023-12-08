Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1932. "СССР" under the coat of arms (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: "СССР" under the coat of arms

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1932 "СССР" under the coat of arms - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1932 "СССР" under the coat of arms - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1932
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1932 . "СССР" under the coat of arms. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2010.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3594 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Rare Coins - October 22, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Empire - June 1, 2013
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1932 at auction Empire - June 12, 2010
Seller Empire
Date June 12, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
