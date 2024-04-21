20 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1931-1934". "СССР" under the coat of arms (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1931 . "СССР" under the coat of arms. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1400 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) VF25 (1) Service NGC (3)