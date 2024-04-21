Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1931-1934". "СССР" under the coat of arms (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: "СССР" under the coat of arms

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1931-1934" "СССР" under the coat of arms - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1931-1934" "СССР" under the coat of arms - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1931
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1931 . "СССР" under the coat of arms. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1400 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1764 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - October 22, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

