Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1931-1934". "СССР" under the coat of arms (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: "СССР" under the coat of arms
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1931
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1931 . "СССР" under the coat of arms. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1400 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1764 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
