Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1931-1934" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1931-1934" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1931-1934" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1931
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1931 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Coins and Medals (14)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (10)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 8700 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1931 All Russian coins Russian copper-nickel coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Sep 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Sep 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search