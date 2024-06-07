Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1931-1934" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1931 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Coins and Medals (14)
- Coins.ee (4)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (10)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 8700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search