20 Kopeks 1931 "Type 1931-1934" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1931 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 250,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

