Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1930. Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1930
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1930 . Wide letters in "СССР". This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
