Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1930. Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1930 Wide letters in "СССР" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1930 Wide letters in "СССР" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1930
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1930 . Wide letters in "СССР". This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (11)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (11)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (4)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • RND (6)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - October 26, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - October 26, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - September 28, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - September 28, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

