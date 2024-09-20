Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1930. Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Narrow letters in "СССР"
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1930
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1930 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
