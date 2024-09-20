Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1930. Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Narrow letters in "СССР"

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1930 Narrow letters in "СССР" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1930 Narrow letters in "СССР" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1930
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (127) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1930 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

