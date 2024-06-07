Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1929. Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1929 Wide letters in "СССР" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1929 Wide letters in "СССР" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1929
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1929 . Wide letters in "СССР". This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 945 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (8)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MS67 (5)
  • Rare Coins (7)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 20600 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - April 9, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - April 9, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Imperial Coin - November 3, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Imperial Coin - November 3, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 3, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction MS67 - August 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date August 27, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Alexander - June 22, 2019
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Alexander - June 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 22, 2019
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction MS67 - October 11, 2018
Seller MS67
Date October 11, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1929 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MDC Monaco
Auction Oct 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search