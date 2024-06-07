Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1929. Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1929
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1929 . Wide letters in "СССР". This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 945 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 20600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date August 27, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
