20 Kopeks 1929. Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1929 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 573 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 38,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

