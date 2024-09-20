Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1929. Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Narrow letters in "СССР"

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1929 Narrow letters in "СССР" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1929 Narrow letters in "СССР" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1929
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1929 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 573 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 38,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (29)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (7)
  • Imperial Coin (20)
  • Katz (4)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • Russiancoin (43)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search